Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

  • Nov. 26, 2019 3:22 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops teenager who has admitted to a string of assaults and sexual assaults on social workers will undergo a psychiatric assessment.

The 13-year-old boy, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, pleaded guilty in July to nine charges stemming from incidents involving youth care workers.

Details of the assaults have not yet been made public.

During a brief hearing in Kamloops provincial court on Monday, a judge ordered the teen undergo psychiatric tests prior to sentencing.

Lawyers are expected to meet on Jan. 6 to set a date for sentencing.

READ MORE: Tent city on Leon Avenue moved to north Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video
Next story
Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

Misspelled road sign gives Okanagan community a chuckle

Typo leaves residents wondering if road has been renamed

Art in the Park looking for artists for 2020 program

Go on a retreat in Glacier National Park and let the beauty inspire you

Slippery road conditions near Revelstoke today

High zero degrees

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Revelstoke Secondary School receives government funding to facilitate Youth Work in Trades program

It is one of many programs offered for students to learn or work in trades before graduation

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Cherry still touted a great Canadian by North Okanagan restaurant

Don Cherry’s Sports Grill hasn’t had any issues or complaints

Co-accused in Penticton home invasion allegedly breaches bail – again

Jesse Mason, 32, has allegedly been granted and breached his bail twice in two months

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Semi in ditch on Highway 1 west of Sicamous

Traffic reduced to single lane, alternating

Kelowna’s tent city is being relocated

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Most Read