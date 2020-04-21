Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival has been postponed to 2021. Photo: Louis Bockner

Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival postponed to 2021

Nelson’s Pride Parade also won’t run this year

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival will not be held in 2020.

In a statement released Tuesday, the Kaslo Jazz board of directors said the event will be postponed from its original dates in July and August to July 30 to Aug. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We would like to graciously thank all of the amazing humans that put their heart and soul into this festival, and to those who have supported us for the last 28 years! This is not the end. It is time now to reflect and plan for the new era of music festivals, and we will do just that. We will all dance again.”

The statement did not say if tickets will be refunded or available for future festivals.

Nelson’s Pride Parade meanwhile had been scheduled for Sept. 7. In a statement Monday, Kootenay Pride announced the event would not apply for a parade permit this year.

“The Kootenay Pride team is resilient and adept at pulling rainbow rabbits out of hats, and this will be no different. They will be working hard to fill the needs of their community, as well as the community at large, during these wacky times. We all need to spread a bit more love right now.”

The announcements come after provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Saturday that large gatherings will not take place this summer in B.C.

Shambhala Music Festival organizers meanwhile have not yet said if the annual event in Salmo will run in July, be postponed to a later date or moved to 2021.

Related:

Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival postponed to 2021

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections
Next story
Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Just Posted

Free toilet paper offered with takeout at Central Okanagan restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

Revelstoke’s fire chief resigns

Dwayne Voykin has been a part of Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services for 23 years

NCES hosting Earth Day art contest for school kids

Deadline is Aprill 22 at 7 p.m.

Revelstoke library celebrates 100 years

When it first opened it had roughly 600 books

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

A 26-year-old Princeton man is facing charges including assault with a weapon… Continue reading

Home in Kelowna ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

HERGOTT: ICBC, COVID-19 and an injury claim

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Dyer: Learning about EV from an “L” driver

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Most Read