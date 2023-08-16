The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has identified the kayaker that went missing on Kalamalka Lake during a storm on Monday, July 24, 2023, as Eli Buruca. His body was recovered on Aug. 16, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Kayaker’s body recovered in Kalamalka Lake

Eli Buruca went missing on July 24 and volunteer efforts helped RCMP recover the body

The body of Eli Buruca, who went missing on July 24, has been recovered four weeks since a tragic kayaking trip.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was able to locate Buruca, in the deep water at the north end of Kalamalka Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Cpl. Tania Finn of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We would like to thank the efforts of all those who assisted with the search; especially the Rolston family who travelled to the Okanagan.”

Police thank the “dedicated group of volunteers,” who were pivotal in helping locate Buruca.

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP identify missing kayaker, presumed to have drowned

The search for the missing captain, Travis Van Hill, of the fishing vessel on Okanagan Lake continues. Volunteers and police continue to canvass the lake and are reminding residents to be mindful of their efforts when boating in the area.

READ MORE: Frustration grows as captain still missing, boat still submerged in Okanagan Lake

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC Lakeskayaking

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
North Shuswap evacuation alert extended to include Scotch Creek
Next story
PHOTOS: Wind largely behind massive Keremeos wildfire growth

Just Posted

Zara and one of her pilots, Chris. (Canadian Wings of Rescue)
Adopted basset hound lands in Revelstoke after cross country voyage

The Uto Wildfire. (Parks Canada)
Uto Wildfire grows to nearly 2000 hectares near Revelstoke

More recent fires across the Okanagan have prompted a provincial smoky skies bulletin. (Jennifer Smith-Morning Star Photo)
Immense wildfire smoke causes air quality advisory for B.C. Interior

Dean Jackson, Executive Professional at the Revelstoke Golf Club, driving on hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Chilliwack golfer takes home top prize at PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke