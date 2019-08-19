Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Thefts reported to have occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14

Paddleboards and kayaks were reported stolen from tenants of a Mara Lake resort.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said three separate tenants reported thefts that occurred overnight on Wednesday, Aug. 14. In total, two paddleboards and two kayaks were reported stolen. The two paddleboards were described as inflatable Jimmy Styx drifter boards. One of the kayaks is a blue Azul Odyssey, the other a two-person yellow Pelican.

“There were no witnesses to the thefts and all of the stolen watercraft had been left outside and unlocked when they were stolen,” said McNeil.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

