Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall

Travelers coming in and out of Kelowna International Airport may be affected by the winter storm that rolled in Friday morning.

As of 9:55 a.m., one departure flight has been canceled and one has been delayed due to the impact of the snow and icy conditions. Meanwhile, one arriving flight has been canceled and two have been delayed.

Between 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected today.

Travelers in and out of YLW can check delays at ylw.kelowna.ca.

