(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Kelowna airport loses international status

YLW must reapply for ‘international’ designation before June 30

Despite Kelowna’s airport not making it onto a list of approved international airports in Canada, senior staff are certain it soon will be.

In January, Transport Canada announced a list of designated ‘International’ airports in Canada. Among the 13 airports are Vancouver, Edmonton and Halifax, but a handful were excluded including Victoria, Kelowna, Regina, and others.

Known locally as the Kelowna International Airport, it will now have until June 30, 2021, to prove to Transport Canada they are fit to be designated as such.

If not, flights to and from international destinations may be diverted to other centres.

Senior Manager of Airport Operations at Kelowna International Airport, Phillip Elchitz, is certain Kelowna’s name will soon be added back onto the list.

To receive the ‘Intl.’ designation, airports must prove they meet the minimum requirements to service international flights, including the presence of the Canada Border Services Agency, immigration services, protection of the approach, and a few others.

Transport Canada has done this in an effort to align itself with the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) definitions of an International airport. When airports align with ICAO regulations, the ‘Intl.’ designation appears in the flight publication.

While this allows for international arrivals and departures, it also makes it easier for international flight companies to choose where they might expand in the future.

“Some international charter and commercial operators will look for the international designation when they make their plans and route decisions, whether to operate in and out of a Canadian airport,” said Elchitz.

“And because Transport Canada hasn’t been aligned with ICAO, these charter and international operators have had to do more research into the airport to make sure it met the minimum requirements.”

Elchitz assured the public that there are “zero risks” of them re-obtaining their international status before the June 30 deadline.

“We currently meet all of the requirements, so there are zero risks of not being able to operate internationally, once the COVID-19 restrictions are eventually lifted.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportKelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton denies booze sales at Skaha Park, for now
Next story
Mounties enforced racist policies, RCMP commissioner says

Just Posted

A nurse prepares to vaccinate a Kelowna man at a clinic at Trinity Church in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
More than 60K doses of vaccine have been administered in Interior Health

Health authority reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday

Arts Revelstoke, is one of many local arts councils that can nominate someone to join the Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance’s steering committee. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Regional arts steering committee seeking volunteers

Columbia Kootenay Cultural Alliance needs new members

The Breakfast Program at Revelstoke schools started in 2018. (Submitted)
Well-being projects in Revelstoke receive Columbia Basin Trust funds

The school district and women’s shelter society were grant recipients

Kim Remiraz went back to school at 40 years of age to become an electrician, after a career in the beauty industry. (Contributed)
Inspiring women: From the beauty department to a construction site

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke for… Continue reading

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
80 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

Fifteen people in the health authority are hospitalized with the virus and three of them are in intensive care

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Kelowna International Airport. (File)
Direct flights between Kelowna and Montreal to be available this summer

Air Canada plans to begin offering the new route four days a week beginning June 26

Beachgoers at Penticton’s Okanagan Beach on June 10, 2020. According to Travel Penticton’s latest update to city council, it will take at least two years for the beaches to get back to being packed. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton tourism recovery years away

Destination Canada is estimating four to five years to return to normal

About a dozen people came out to Skaha Lake Sunday in Penticton (March 14, 2021) to protest the possibility of alcohol being sold at the beach. (City of Penticton photo)
Penticton denies booze sales at Skaha Park, for now

The city will review the concept prior to summer 2022

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Phil McLachlan photo)
Penticton police arrive to hit-and-run to find man stabbed

The suspects and the vehicle left before RCMP arrived

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Most Read