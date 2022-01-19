Kelowna airport welcomes Lynx Air services starting in April

Lynx Air to offer affordable flights from Kelowna to Vancouver and Calgary

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) is welcoming Lynx Air and their services beginning on Friday, April 15.

Lynx says it will provide affordable round trip service to Vancouver and Calgary twice a week.

“We are excited to see Lynx Air launch routes to Kelowna from Calgary and Vancouver in April,” said Sam Samaddar, Airport Director, Kelowna International Airport. “An affordable airline like Lynx will open doors for travellers looking to explore our beautiful region and increase travel opportunities for the Okanagan community.”

Lynx Air’s booking site also went live today (Jan. 19) and offers flights to Kelowna, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Winnipeg. They are committed to offering their flights at a low price. As part of their launch, Lynx is offering one-way flights for as low as $39. This price is available for a limited time. Fares include taxes and fees, and vary by destination and date.

By May, the airline hopes to have 76 flights taking off per week. Over the next few months, they are looking to add more flights and destinations to make travelling more accessible and affordable for Canadians. They also recently bought a new Boeing 737 aircraft.

Lynx Air is based out of Calgary, Alberta. The company was Enerjet but rebranded on Nov. 16, 2021.

