Kelowna airport worker tests positive for COVID-19

Individual, who works as a screener, was asked to self-isolate, at which time they tested positive

A worker at the Kelowna International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual, employed by G4S Security, works in the airport’s pre-board screening area.

Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar, said the airport was notified of the exposure yesterday (Nov. 24).

“This employee, through the IHA (Interior Health Authority) and contact tracing protocols, was asked to self-isolate and then get tested. And from there, was tested positive for COVID-19,” said Sammador.

“It wasn’t that the employee had COVID-19 at the airport, or got it at the airport, I just want to make that clear,” he added.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 49 new COVID-19 cases overnight

According to Samaddar, the proper health protocols, as well as contact tracing measures have been followed.

He stressed that since the beginning of the pandemic, the airport has implemented strict health protocols, including personal protective equipment (PPE) for screeners. With this role, it’s impossible to maintain two-meters of distance from one another.

Mandatory mask protocols inside the airport terminal, he said, have also been in place for some time.

“They’re required to wear personal protective equipment as part of the protocols, and that’s been in place for some time as they do their jobs,” Samaddar said.

The airport director explained that flights continue to come and go at the airport, with health protocols in place.

“(We) Certainly continue to want to make sure that we keep top of mind, safety of employees, as well as passengers travelling from the airport.”

READ MORE: B.C. Master of Wine reflects on industry’s teetering economic state

READ MORE: Ebus opening new location in downtown Kelowna

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphil

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus