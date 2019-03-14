Kelowna airport’s top 5 get-away destinations

Also, where are the top visitors to Kelowna travelling from?

Spring in Kelowna is just around the corner and it’s almost time to put the winter boots and jacket back into the closet until next season.

At YLW, flights in and out of Kelowna are still bringing people to and from their get-away destinations with people looking to escape the last few weeks of Kelowna’s winter, and tourists coming in for an early spring break.

This time of year, outbound passengers at YLW are still looking for that all-inclusive stay at a sunny destination where the sunscreen is expensive and the relaxing drinks are cheap and brought with a fun, curly straw.

Cancun, Los Cabos, and Peurto Vallarta in Mexico are three of the top five spots that travellers from Kelowna airport are headed, while Phoenix, Arizona, and Varadero in Cuba, round out the rest of the list of the top destinations from YLW.

The number of tourists coming into Kelowna is bound to skyrocket when the coveted Okanagan spring and summer weather is so close. While March isn’t always the sunniest of times, Kelowna and the rest of the Okanagan still boasts as a popular spot for an early vacation.

Passengers visiting Kelowna from Alberta and Eastern Canada are most popular this time of year, as well as from Europe and Australia to witness the last of the snow melting away.

