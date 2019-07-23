Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren (File Photo)

Kelowna baby snatcher pleads guilty

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren is sentenced to two years probation

The man who attempted to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms before jumping into Okanagan Lake and stripping off all his clothes was found guilty in Kelowna Provincial Court Tuesday.

Harold Giffen Clarkson Nyren, 30, pleaded guilty to assault charges and one count of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

The former B.C. hockey player had a 14-day mental health assessment, which was court-ordered three days after the incident occurred in Kerry Park.

According to hockeydb.com, Nyren played for the Kamloops Blazers between 2008 and 2010 before playing for the Abbotsford Heat for the 2010-11 season.

Between 2010 and 2017 he played for American teams and the University of Calgary, before finishing off in France for the last few seasons.

Nyren was given a conditional discharge with two years probation.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Alleged baby-snatcher sent for psych assessment

READ MORE: Alleged baby-snatcher to plead guilty in Kelowna

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO
Next story
Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

Just Posted

$1.3 million in road upgrade projects coming to the streets of Revelstoke

City Council awarded the contract to Jake-Jay Construction at their July 23 council meeting

Revelstoke developer asking for community feedback for Hay Rd. proposal

The Arrow Heights project would see a mix of single family houses, townhouses and duplexes

Wayne’s World: We’re in a climate emergency, let’s act like it

Wayne Stetski MP, Kootenay-Columbia One of the issues I hear about most… Continue reading

Crazy Senoritas coming to Revelstoke

They will be performing at the golf course on Aug. 23

Revelstoke Museum raising funds to create Washed Away film

The film will be about the displacement of people from the damming of the Columbia River

Okanagan-based pop star Andrew Allen is back with a new band

Singer-songwriter Andrew Allen is bringing his new band home for a concert this Friday

B.C. teacher suspended for professional misconduct

Grade 8 shop teacher admits to use of vulgar language and profanities toward students

Northern B.C. double homicide, suspicious death: A timeline of what we know

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

B.C. wine industry legend Harry McWatters dies

Among his accomplishments, McWatters founded the province’s first estate winery, Sumac Ridge Estate

Okanagan man grows tomato with an… unusual shape

The man could only conclude that it was a decidedly “male” tomato.

Provincial health body refuses to release full findings of cancer triage system audit

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

Supportive housing first step to healing: BC Housing CEO

Shayne Ramsay explains changes to Rutland’s McCurdy development

Central Okanagan motorcycle crash causes two impaired driving investigations

The driver’s injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life-threatening in nature

Most Read