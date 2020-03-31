Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to those working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

A Kelowna cafe is helping to spread love and caffeine to KGH hospital workers and on-duty first responders all week.

Third Space Cafe in the city’s Landmark district is offering free drip coffee and espresso-based drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19.

Workers can text 250-470-7188 to place their order and it will be available for pickup within minutes.

“We want to help maintain some normalcy and continue to be a place of hope in spite of this pandemic,” said the shop’s manager Lonni Van Diest. “That was why our cafe was founded in the beginning, and even though we can’t offer a physical space for people, we are doing our best to responsibly help our community get through this together.”

The cafe is also offering 25 per cent off curbside pickup to the community through their new online store at www.ThirdSpaceCafe.online by using the discount code ‘LandmarkLove’ upon checkout. The online shop includes all coffees, teas and espresso-based drinks, along with breakfast, lunch and snack items. Retail coffee is also available and can be ground upon request.

Curbside pickup is currently available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: Kelowna couple writing tribute song to health care workers

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. universities opt-out of in-person spring graduation ceremonies

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. worker advocate group calls for more sick days, protected medical leave
Next story
Kelowna Rotarian celebrates birthday with ‘drive-by’ parade party

Just Posted

Revelstoke Search and Rescue notice significant drop in calls

SAR across the province dropped roughly 90 per cent last week

COVID-19: Revelstoke Credit Union defers mortgages, loans

RCU said other options include approving lines of credit, increasing credit and offering other loans

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 26

Spicy school meeting, theft at CPR and a proposal to host the 1968 Winter Olympics

Stop skiing on Mount Mackenzie: Revelstoke Mountain Resort

The resort said access to the mountain is strictly prohibited at this time

Avalanche blocked Highway 1 yesterday

Highway 1 over Rogers Pass was closed for most of the day

‘The Office’ star John Krasinski offers Some Good News in trying times

‘The human spirit still found a way to break through and blow us all away’

No laws in B.C. to force businesses to offer refunds, even during a pandemic

Black Press Media talks to Consumer Protection BC on how to navigate during COVID-19

10% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are 40 or younger: Canada’s top doctor

There are more than 7,700 virus cases in Canada

COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Parent referral opens, providers offered emergency funding

Most abiding by COVID-19 rules, back fines, arrests of those who aren’t: poll

But 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures

Walkers, grocery store customers courteous with physical distancing in B.C.

Some cyclists also acknowledge each other and walkers as well on a wide trail

COVID-19: Vernon restaurant group forecasts 90% revenue loss for eateries

Pretium Restaurant Group stays positive as coronavirus pandemic affects businesses big and small

Valleydrive 2020 moves online due to COVID-19

The fundraiser supports the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Kelowna cafe offers free drinks to hospital workers, first responders

Third Space Cafe is offering free drinks to people on the frontlines battling COVID-19

Most Read