REN Energy will source waste wood from ATCO Wood Products and other forest companies, as well as brush piles, to create Renewable Natural Gas in a new facility planned for Park Siding just outside of Fruitvale. Townsman file photo.

Kelowna, Calgary energy companies design renewable gas plant near Trail

The new project is in Fruitvale, B.C. and builds on Canada’s green energy economy

Two energy companies are partnering to design a first-of-its-kind renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in B.C.

REN Energy International, based in Kelowna, and Thermo Design Engineering, based in Calgary, are working together on the project which will be based out of Fruitvale in the Kootenay region.

Philip Viggiani, REN Energy president and CEO, said they look forward to bringing the project to North America.

“Working with an innovative partner like Thermo Design helps bring excellence in engineering and design to this essential green energy project,” he said.

REN Energy has been working for several years on a method to create renewable natural gas from wood waste and the team is now switching gears to build and operate the facility. REN Energy has already partnered with FortisBC, with the energy company operating an interconnection facility that will connect the project to FortisBC’s natural gas transmission system.

REN Energy is collecting wood waste from sawmills, municipalities, vineyards and orchards, which it will then put through a multi-tiered process to convert the waste into methane, which they hope will eventually replace conventual natural gas.

Most Read