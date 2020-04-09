Kelowna cannabis company moves to hand sanitizer production

The Valens Company plans to distribute 40,000 sanitizer bottles to frontline workers across Canada

A Kelowna cannabis company is moving to the production and bottling of hand sanitizer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Valens Company plans to produce 1,300 litres of sanitizer — enough for 40,000 bottles — and distribute it to frontline health-care workers in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

The company also plans to provide 10,000 units to Shoppers Drug Mart to aid their public-facing workers at pharmacies across Canada.

Valens has also donated some of its supply of gloves, gowns and sanitizing wipes. Another shipment of protective equipment is expected and that will also be donated to health-care workers.

“We at the Valens Company recognize the urgency in assisting our communities across the country during this critical phase of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tyler Robson, the company’s CEO. “We consider it our corporate responsibility to leverage our existing extraction and production capabilities to distribute products that have the potential to fight the transmission of this virus. We are quickly mobilizing our teams and resources to alleviate essential supply shortages and contribute as much as we can to those selflessly helping on the frontlines.”

