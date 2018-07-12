Basecamp Card Co., a playing card game featuring conversation-starter questions, is gaining popularity in the Okanagan. - Contributed

Kelowna card game gains popularity by starting campfire conversation

Basecamp Card Co. is taking off in the Okanagan

“Would you rather have a dragon or be a dragon?”

That’s a question written on one of the playing cards that two young entrepreneurs created in order to start a campfire conversation.

Basecamp Card Co. was created by backpacker Maya Gay as part of a school project when she was 16. Now she’s sold about 15,000 copies of the playing cards through her website and in stores around the Okanagan.

“I couldn’t open accounts or anything because I was too young… I couldn’t open a bank about until I was 18,” she laughed.

Her older brother and business partner, Aidan Gay, 21, took care of those legalities, she said.

The cards, perfect for backpacking, hiking or camping, are both playing cards and a campfire conversation starter labelled with questions like “would you rather have a dragon or be a dragon?” or “vacation in Hawaii or Alaska?”

And they’re gaining popularity. Shops like MEC sell the cards in Kelowna, and they’re also available in stores around Peachland, Vernon and Revelstoke.

The 19-year-old is grateful her cards have been a hit so far.

The unique playing cards started as a project in the Innovation Generation Challenge Maya won with her classmate a few years ago.

“It’s such an amazing opportunity because it gives kids the opportunity to think outside the box,” she said.

After that, she attended Metabridge in Kelowna, which supports Canadian technology to help founders grow their networks, where a Hootsuite representative offered her a spot in the Next Big Thing, which helps entrepreneurs build their business.

The card pack has also gone through a redesign since its initial launch about two and half years ago and features Kelowna artist and family friend, Heather Parlane.

“We tried to do all the layering (on Photoshop) to make it look watercoloured and it came in a white box with a sticker. They looked really bad,” Maya laughed.

The cards were redesigned and placed in a tin, and feature art with a lake, mountains and the outdoors, matching the perfect landscape for an outdoor conversation.

After focusing on her education at the University of Victoria, where Maya is taking classes in political science and business, her new goal is to sell 32 packs of cards a day.

Pick up a pack for at MEC in Kelowna, Funktional on Bernard Avenue or online through Basecamp’s website.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Just Posted

Revelstoke city staff looking for population accuracy through cell phone project

A partnership with TELUS could soon give Revelstokians a better idea of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council directs patio policy review due to parking concerns

City council has pumped the brakes on restaurant patio developments, citing parking… Continue reading

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Most Read