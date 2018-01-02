Facebook

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Known as a Kelowna ‘career criminal’ Daniel Mader will now spend another three years behind bars after being sentenced for firearms offences.

Mader was arrested a year ago after a police raid on a Hein Road home uncovered a semi-automatic handgun. At the time he was on probation and banned from possessing a firearms.

Shannah Mccray, Mader’s girlfriend, was also in the home at the time of the raid and charged with firearms related offences.

RELATED: Semi-automatic gun seized

The 34-year-old Mader was convicted of helping to kill Jody Elliot in 2010. After being released from prison in 2013, Mader stole a truck, led police on a chase and smashed into an officer’s vehicle.

The chase began after police spotted the stolen truck at a home they were surveilling on Hein Road.

A lifetime ban on firearms has also been placed on Mader.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
