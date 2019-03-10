Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

photo: contributed

Two Kelowna chefs are set to go head to head in a battle for a good cause.

Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. will be the arena where chef Chris Braun of Raudz Regional Table and chef James Holmes of Salt and Brick will compete for the title of champion.

The series will conclude as the chefs compete against each other for the third time to settle the score. Braun and Holmes are tied, having one-upped each other in separate rounds. Now they will settle the score and only one will be proclaimed winner at the Main Event April 8.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ca for $65, proceeds will go to Mamas for Mamas a national charitable organization that supports mothers in crisis and provides ongoing low income support to low income mothers and their children.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Clear skies expected for first day of daylight savings time
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Golden retriever stolen from back yard in Kelowna

The dog was lured from the backyard in the Pandosy area

‘Can’t imagine not having one’: municipalities weight in on communications officer debate

Most municipalities in B.C. have a communications officer or team

Former MP breaks silence, comments on politics today

Known for his outspoken conservatism, Darrel Stinson was MP for the Okanagan-Shuswap from 1993-2006.

Building on a lifetime of entrepreneurship

Rebekah Jenkins is all business

Okanagan snowpack: February relatively normal

The Okanagan saw 81 per cent of normal and South Thompson saw 83 per cent of normal snowpack.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Carleton University professor killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

Rockets fall to Kamloops Blazers

The Kamloops Blazers defeated the Rockets 2-1 Saturday night

Warriors look to end series with Wenatchee Wild

West Kelowna Warriors hope to end the series at game 6 Sunday night

Kelowna chefs compete for title of champion

The main event for Battle at the Brewery will feature Chris Braun and James Holmes

Barney Bentall and the Legendary Hearts to perform at Penticton Peach Festival

The group is re-uniting for a special headliner performance at the Penticton Peach Festival

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Powder report: Lots of sun and some snow on Okanagan Mountains

Sunny skies and calm winds will make for an enjoyable day on the slopes

Most Read