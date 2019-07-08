Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

A Kelowna child is in a coma after she was trapped under the side of an ATV and left her with traumatic injuries.

On June 29. 12-year-old Abby Kimmel was flown to Vancouver B.C. from Fort St. John B.C. after being without oxygen for a prolonged period of time.

Now she is battling for life with the major concern being critical swelling of the brain.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help her father who is the sole caregiver of the family.

“Energetic and full of life, bright-eyed Abby has seven siblings and her parents who need support while they stay at her side, away from their home in Kelowna BC. Her adoring father is the sole provider of the family. He remains at the hospital, unable to work; hoping and praying for a miracle,” written on the GoFundMe page.

Over $10,000 has been raised of the $20,000 goal.

