Kelowna cider company launches 4th craft cider product

Spring time rosé will now be available in cider form thanks to BC Tree Fruits Cider Co.

Broken Ladder Rosé will joining the other cider products from BC Tree Fruits in the Broken Ladder selection of craft cider products including Apple, Apples & Hops, and Pears and Peaches.

“This fourth Broken Ladder premium craft cider is made with the same values as the previous three,” said cidermaker Nadine Harrison. “True to the core with our handpicked fruits being crushed in our mill, the juice then fermented and packaged all on site in our cidery with no added water or processed sugar, and is gluten free.”

Broken Ladders was launched in 2014 by BC Tree Fruits Cider Co. as an added opportunity to the over 400 grower families of BC Tree Fruits Cooperative.

Through our cidery and tasting room here in Kelowna, we have experimented with a couple different blends of rosé to huge fanfare and are excited to share this exceptional product,” said general manager Michael Daley.

Broken Ladder Rosé will be sold through B.C. government liquor stores and select private liquor stores and grocers across B.C.

