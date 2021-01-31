Kelowna condo development proposal reaches for mountain tops

A developer has proposed a 78-unit condo development atop one of the Kelowna’s highest mountain parks

A concept rendering of the proposed Promontory 2 project, located on Hewetson Court near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in Upper Mission. (Contributed)

A developer has submitted a proposal to the City of Kelowna for a condo development poised atop one of the city’s most scenic mountain peaks.

The development, proposed by Vancouver-based Evest Funds, would set 13 three-storey buildings housing 78 condo units on top of Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park. The development, dubbed Promontory at Upper Mission, follows another from the same developer adjacent to Knox Mountain.

“Promontory at Upper Mission is 4.5 acres of prime view land located in an exclusive neighbourhood on the highest residential point in the Kelowna area, offering sweeping views across the valley and lake.”

The condos are proposed to consist of two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 1,200 to 1,600 square feet, including two underground parkades, private garages, and a common building with indoor multi-use space, and outdoor space with barbecue, seating and a pool.

City council would need to rezone the land to allow for low-density housing as it is currently zoned for agricultural use. The developer has tendered applications to the city but those won’t come to council for a number of months.

