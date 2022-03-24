Kelowna council contributes $20,000 to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

Ukraine flag in Kelowna council chambers in support of the people of Ukraine. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna City Council is donating $15,000 to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal fund.

It is the latest in a number of recent decisions by council to demonstrate humanitarian and political support to the people of Ukraine, since an invasion of the country by Russian forces on Feb. 24.

“Our citizens continue to illustrate an outpouring of support for Ukraine clearly illustrating we are an extremely caring city,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “Our donation is a signal of our appreciation for everything that our citizens and senior levels of government are doing to support Ukraine.”

A request for a Sister City relationship with a community in Ukraine was not supported, as it wasn’t considered the most appropriate way for the City to show its support for the entire country, and the proposal did not align with Kelowna’s Sister City Policy.

“We are pleased with council’s continued support for our efforts to support the people of Ukraine,” said Peter Bihun, President of the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society in Kelowna. “The donation to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal fund is very important and we urge Kelowna residents to join in our efforts to help Ukraine.”

Council also supported an additional $5,000 to offset some of the costs incurred by the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society and Kelowna Stands with Ukraine to raise awareness regarding humanitarian relief efforts for Ukraine. Denys Storozhuk, with the group Kelowna Stands with Ukraine, also welcomed the financial support.

“The finances will help our group with the costs for an event to raise awareness and funds for Ukraine,” said Storozhuk.

The city’s total $20,000 contribution is coming from its contingency fund.

