Kelowna cracks top 10 list of cities with most virtual cheaters amid COVID-19: Ashley Madison

The report is based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020

If your partner’s phone and laptop never required a password before, but they do now, you may want to think twice.

According to a report released by Ashley Madison, Kelowna ranks eighth among Canadian cities for cheating during the quarantine, based on Ashley Madison’s sign up data from March 1 to April 25, 2020.

This week provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said many people have adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to talking or having encounters online.

“We can look at how we do we connect with people, those people we have been talking to online, but we need to be cautious about it and we do follow the guidelines around cleaning our hands,” she explained.

While the BC Centre for Disease Control stated the safest person to have sex with during the quarantine is yourself, which might be why people are turning to online discussions.

Victoria ranks number one on the list. Other B.C. cities include North Vancouver (4), Kamloops (5), Abbotsford (7), Chilliwack (16).

For those who aren’t familiar, Ashley Madison is a Canadian online dating service and social networking service marketed to people who are married or in relationships.

Just under a year ago, Abbotsford and Kelowna were ranked second and 12th respectively as the hot spots for infidelity in Canada by Ashley Madison.

The world’s leading married dating website recently released its “cheating hotlist” ranking the top 15 Canadian cities for infidelity, and Abbotsford was only behind Guelph, Ont.

READ MORE: Kelowna tops Ashley Madison’s ‘Infidelity Hotlist’

READ MORE: Interior Health begins planning for reopening of gyms and fitness centres

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

