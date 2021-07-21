A section (left) of the vertical column of a construction crane is lowered past the mangled section of the fallen boom in Kelowna, B.C., Wednesday, July 14, 2021, following a fatal collapse of the crane on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Desmond Murray

Kelowna crane collapse clean-up completed, evacuation order lifted

The local state of emergency has also been lifted

The remnants of a crane that collapsed in downtown Kelowna last week, killing five people, has been safely disassembled and removed.

Nine days after the July 12 catastrophe, the area has been deemed safe by the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre and the evacuation order and local state of emergency have been lifted.

While the order has been lifted, residents of 1450 Bertram Street should plan to return home on Thursday, July 22, as restoration work continues in the building. Logistics are being sorted by the property management group for the building.

Power and gas have been restored to the surrounding area except for 1449 St. Paul Street, a building the crane collapsed onto. That building is undergoing a structural survey and currently remains closed.

City of KelownaKelownaKelowna Crane CollapseOkanagan

