Kelowna Fan Experience festival cancelled over coronavirus concern

The new date is set from July 10 to 12 at the Kelowna Community Theatre

The Kelowna Fan Experience is an annual event that transports the interior of B.C. to a world of superheroes, film, comics, manga/anime, sci-fi, fantasy and more. (Contributed)

Kelowna’s annual comic con festival has been rescheduled because of growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) canceled the event voluntarily after a health assessment was conducted by Interior Health onMar. 10.

“They did not tell us that our event should be canceled but provided us with some guidelines to promote safety that we didn’t feel we could meet since our event is over an entire weekend and has visitors from around North America,” said Bonnie Gratz, artistic director with New Vintage Theatre.

“Our small organization is not equipped to be able to manage the precautions suggested for our event, which typically has a participation of over 5,000 people. This in no way suggests that other events-large or small- cannot be held. We anticipate and hope they will be. It just is that our festival is unique and is better held at an alternative time.

READ MORE: Kelowna to host the first-ever Kink Fest in the Okanagan

According to Gratz, ticket holders have been very understanding and all performers have agreed to reschedule for July 10 to 12.

KFX is an annual event that transports the interior of B.C. to a world of superheroes, film, comics, manga/anime, sci-fi, fantasy and more.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Events