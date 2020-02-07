Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn smouldering tree blaze

The fire has apparently been burning for several days

Fire crews are on scene of a smouldering tree blaze on the corner of Ethel Street and Guisachan Road.

Apparently the fire sparked inside the trunk and has been burning for several days.

Capt. Al Chatham said someone walking along a trail spotted the fire and reported it.

“It’s likely somebody set up a fire to stay warm and just left it,” he said. “It’s a weird one.”

Fire crews spraying down a smoking tree near the hospice on Ethel Street. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/kGH0UOjoDX — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 7, 2020

Crews arrived on scene about 10 a.m. and have been fighting the stubborn blaze for over an hour.

The fire has not spread and is not near any structures.

Fire crews will check back on the situation later in the day and warned neighbours not to panic if they see smoke coming from the tree.

