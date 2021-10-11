Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Kelowna Fire Department. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Kelowna crews battle Thanksgiving morning house fire

No injuries have been reported as of yet

Kelowna fire crews were kept busy on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 11).

Platoon Captain Jarret Dais said crews responded to a house fire on Timberline road at around 5:52 a.m.

When crews arrived, the two-storey house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews remain on scene and are investigating the cause of the fire, which is unknown at this time.

Kelowna Fire Department responded with five trucks and 16 firefighters.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Gospel Mission to host annual turkey dinner

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bridgework east of Enderby nears completion

Just Posted

Wild turkeys can be problematic says WildSafeBC. Jill Hayward photographer (bobjillh@gmail.com)
QUIZ: A celebration of turkey

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 15 centimetres of snow on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (Oct. 10, 2021). (File photo)
Thanksgiving snowfall warning could bring up to 15cm for highways in B.C.’s Interior

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services. (File)
‘Revelstokians who want to help Revelstoke’: Fire Department recruiting volunteers

Emergency crews on site attending to overturned truck at 9 am, Oct 9. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)
Truck flipped on side causing delays west of Revelstoke