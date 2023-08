The cause of the fire is not yet known

Kelowna firefighters on scene of the Rutland Health Centre the morning of Aug. 27, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The fire is out, but smoke could be seen pouring out the front door of the Rutland Health Centre around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Kelowna fire crews were called to the Interior Health building early Aug. 27.

What caused the blaze isn’t yet known. It appears all staff made it safely out of the building.

The story will be updated when more information is available.

