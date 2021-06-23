Kelowna Fire Department contains balcony fire at apartment complex

The Kelowna Fire Department was able to contain a balcony fire at an apartment complex on Enterprise Way Tuesday evening (June 22).

At approximately 9:15 p.m., the fire department received a number of 911 calls for a fire at 1912 Enterprise Way. The first arriving officer reported dark smoke coming from the building’s third floor.

Fire crews were able to gain access to the third-floor balcony by way of the building’s west end, where they contained the fire to the balcony and the building’s exterior wall. The only extensive damage reported was to the balcony’s floor.

There were no injuries and occupants of the building were able to evacuate safely. The fire has been deemed non-suspicious.

READ MORE: 2 Okanagan wildfires now under control

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan