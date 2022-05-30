Kelowna fire department donates to Ukrainian war effort

The Kelowna Fire Department is helping extinguish the blaze that is the Russian-Ukraine war.

Teaming up with Vernon Fire Rescue, Kelowna Fire recently donated 50 sets of turnout gear, along with boots and helmets, to Firefighter Aid Ukraine.

The donation is especially impactful for the local squad – one of their own, Bo Kutsiuruba, was born and raised in Ukraine. He personally delivered a full trailer of the donated equipment all the way to Edmonton last week, where he has developed a relationship with Edmonton Fire, who will help fly the equipment to Ukraine.

“The Firefighting profession transcends borders and oceans,” said Kelowna Firefighters Local 953 President Jason Picklyk, who added that he was “so proud” of Kutsiuruba.

“We are all cut from the same cloth with a passion for duty and to serve our communities and keep them safe. It’s a true fraternity of those in this profession. When we see our brothers and sisters staying and serving in the utmost of horrifying conditions it makes us all want to help them out as much as we can.”

In the past, Kelowna Fire has made donations to countries in South America and Mexico.

