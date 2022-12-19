Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas lights the first candle on the menorah on Dec. 18, 2022 to kick off Chanukah celebrations. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna fire department helps Jewish community kick off Hanukkah

The menorah will remain at Stuart Park for the duration of the holiday

Chanukah (Hanukkah) is upon us.

The Jewish community in Kelowna celebrated the first day of the eight-day holiday on Dec. 18 at Stuart Park.

A small group braved the cold to light the menorah at 4 p.m. with the help of Mayor Tom Dyas.

Hot beverages and snacks were made available for those who attended.

Even the Kelowna Fire Department got involved, tossing parachuters and chocolate from the top of a truck ladder.

The menorah will remain at Stuart Park for the duration of the holiday.

READ MORE: Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CelebrationHolidaysKelowna

Previous story
Royal couple’s three-day visit to Canada for Platinum Jubilee cost at least $1M
Next story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Just Posted

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a car crash in 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

A homeless person is covered in blankets to shield him from the cold. (Black Press Media file photo)
Warming centres opened in Okanagan amid cold snap

(Black Press File Photo)
Morning Start: Ogopogo Statue

A group signs waivers in preparation for the start of the charity ride. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s annual charity snowmobile ride returns