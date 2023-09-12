Kelowna Fire Department responds to early morning garage fire

The cause of the fire is under investigation

The Kelowna Fire Department quickly doused a garage fire in the 1100 block of Felix Road on Tuesday, Sept. 12. (File photo)

Several fire crews responded to a garage blaze around 5 a.m. in Kelowna Tuesday morning.

The fire department received many calls about flames that could be seen coming from a garage roof in the 1100 block of Felix Road.

When crews arrived, they quickly used two hoses to extinguish the fire, keeping it contained to just the garage, avoiding any damage to the house.

Everyone that was in the house escaped successfully and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with three engines, a rescue unit, a safety unit, a command unit, a deputy chief, totalling 17 firefighters. Kelowna RCMP, emergency services, and FortisBC all attended the scene.

