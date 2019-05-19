Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in hedges outside a house on Renfrew Road. (Laryn Gilmour/ Kelowna Capital News)

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

  • May. 19, 2019 4:11 p.m.
  • News

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a small fire in the hedges outside a house on Kelowna’s Renfrew Road. The fire was out by 3:45 p.m. on May 19.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the RCMP have been called to investigate.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Okanagan Springtime Regatta draws more than 50 sailboats
Next story
Okanagan Regional Library hosts famous author

Just Posted

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

‘It takes a very strong individual’

Lynn Loeppky talks working at the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter

One-woman-band performing in Revelstoke with high school band

Cat Jahnke will be in Revelstoke June 1

Tool and camping gear lending library to open in Revelstoke

Samantha Wex Special to the Review The North Columbia Environmental Society is… Continue reading

Two senior City of Revelstoke staff on paid leave

The City of Revelstoke’s Chief Administrative Officer, Allan Chabot and the city’s… Continue reading

‘Teams that win are tight’: B.C. Lions search for chemistry at training camp

The Lions added more than 50 new faces over the off-season, from coaching staff to key players

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Column: A solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

This Summerland octogenarian has been producing his own electrical energy for more than 20 years

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several day, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Most Read