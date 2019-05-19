Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in hedges

The cause of the fire on Renfrew Road is under investigation.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in hedges outside a house on Renfrew Road. (Laryn Gilmour/ Kelowna Capital News)

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a small fire in the hedges outside a house on Kelowna’s Renfrew Road. The fire was out by 3:45 p.m. on May 19.

#kelowna fire crews responded to a brush fire at 1517 Renfrew Rd. Hedges were caught fire and are now out. #RCMP are on route to investigate. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/hzvAaYUqEy — Laryn Gilmour (@LarynGilmour) May 19, 2019

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the RCMP have been called to investigate.

