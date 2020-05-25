Kelowna General Hospital Foundation launches fundraising initiative to support local health care

Humans of KGH: Tanveer Gil, a Registered Nurse working in the operating room at Kelowna General Hospital, is one of several KGH staff members participating in the ‘We See You’ campaign. (KGH Foundation)

The Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign that highlights local health-care heroes.

According to the foundation, the initiative recognizes the ‘unseen, unsung heroes of Kelowna General Hospital’. The goal of the campaign is to seek support for the frontline staff’s efforts in providing medical care during these difficult times.

The campaign, titled ‘We See You’, provides an opportunity for the community to show their gratitude for local health-care workers.

Donations from the campaign will go towards purchasing equipment and patient care items needed at KGH during the pandemic. The goal is to avoid cross-contamination and address unanticipated gaps that have come up as a result of the hospital’s response to COVID-19.

“We’ve had over $2 million in requests for funding since the beginning of the pandemic,” KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore said.

“This includes need for very specialized equipment to increase the capacity for lab testing; equipment to support patients who are experiencing multiple organ failure; and funding to support clinical research trials to treat the virus and speed its detection.”

“These are not needs we could have anticipated. Which is why we are appealing to the public to support the hospital’s greatest needs right now, as they emerge.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, KGH remains an acute care hospital, which means staff still had to attend to other injuries and medical emergencies.

The fundraiser is the lead up to the foundation’s Day of Giving on June 18. All donations made until then will be matched dollar for dollar up to $100,000.

On the campaign’s donation page, there are portraits of KGH workers, along with each individual’s experiences working on the frontlines.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

