Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

There are a few changes coming to the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) as air travel continues to adapt and reopen as the COVID-19 pandemic slows down.

In a statement, YLW airport director Sam Samaddar said much like many Okanagan businesses involved in tourism, the airport was hit hard and they expect to be one of the last sectors to bounce back.

“In April and May, our passenger numbers dropped by 96 per cent, and while we expect it will take several years for YLW and other airports across Canada to recover, we’re getting ready now so we can welcome travellers back when t he time comes,” he said.

Air service at the airport remains open for domestic travel, with more airlines resuming service in June and July, including Central Mountain Air, Flair Airlines, and Pacific Coastal Airlines with flights from Kelowna to Victoria, Prince George, Calgary and Edmonton.

“As provinces slowly start to reopen, we hope to see additional destinations and increased frequency on these routes as airlines adjust their networks and schedules.”

Samaddar also said there will now be health checks at the airport to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

All passengers are now required to have a non-medical mask or face covering as they go through the airport, as well as when they are in-flight. Travellers will now be subject to a health check before boarding; passengers with COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed to travel. Health checks will be done by airline employees either at check-in counters or at the boarding gates.

As part of provincial requirements, travellers returning to B.C. from international destinations must self-isolate for 14 days.

Air Canada and WestJet currently have flights out of Kelowna, while Central Mountain Air, Flair Airlines, and Pacific Coastal Airlines will resume service in June and July.

He added there are also additional changes at the airport for passenger safety, which includes:

  • enhanced cleaning and sanitization of high-touch areas, which include check-in kiosks, luggage carts, railings, seating areas and washrooms
  • plexiglass barriers at all airline check-in counters and boarding gates
  • more hand sanitizer stations throughout the terminal
  • new physical distancing floor decals as a reminder for passengers
  • reconfigured seating in the departures lounge to promote physical distancing
  • one-way traffic flow throughout the terminal

Samaddar said they will be working closely with Transport Canada, Canada Border Services Agency, Canadian Air Transport Security Authority and the Public Health Agency of Canada to develop a restart plan.

“We recognize that a balanced and coordinated approach is necessary to protect the public as we battle COVID-19… we can’t wait to welcome you back to YLW when it’s time to explore the world again.”

For more information and updates, visit the airport’s website or Twitter page.

READ: ‘Full recovery will take up to three years’: Kelowna International Airport

READ: Canadian non-profit creates fund to streamline donations to Black-based charities

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lower Mainland man charged in sex assault of minor he allegedly met online
Next story
Fines, punishment for CERB ‘fraudsters’, not people who made mistakes: Trudeau

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke invites Dr. Bonnie Henry to visit this summer

B.C.’s top doctor considering allowing non-essential travel in weeks ahead

Revelstoke Mountain Resort opening for the summer June 26

New additions to summer activities include a zip line and 18 km of mountain biking trails

Students describe life in Revelstoke through poetry

One poet asks: Is Revelstoke in the middle of nowhere or is it on a mountain somewhere?

MP Morrison demands Liberals recall Parliament

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian not satisfied with plan for summer committee meetings

Revelstoke tree planters raise funds for food bank

Planting season started in May

Nine new positive COVID-19 tests in B.C., no new outbreaks

Global record for new cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Boiling water advised for Killiney Beach customers

Advisory issued for 290 customers of Killiney Beach system after control room work finished June 9

‘We hear your cry’ says South Okanagan immigrant organization

“Racism, discrimination, intolerance – this negative mindset … has no place in Canadian society.”

B.C. residents most likely to feel hate crimes have gone up amid pandemic: StatsCan

Survey found that 15 per cent of British Columbians think hate-motivated crimes have increased

Dyer: Buying a tankless water heater

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Canadian icon Rick Mercer to address UBC Okanagan graduates

Rick Mercer is best known as the host of the Rick Mercer Report on CBC

Kelowna International Airport director on changes due to COVID-19

Flight service continues to operate at a limited capacity and will expand as more cities reopen

BC SPCA investigating after miniature horse found mutilated in northern B.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BC SPCA Call Centre

Horoscopes for the week of June 9

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read