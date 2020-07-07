Kelowna International Airport. (File)

Kelowna International Airport implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

Kelowna International Airport (YLW) has implemented a series of new health and safety initiatives to ensure the public feels confident when travelling through the airport and knows what to expect before they arrive.

“We know air travel looks different these days, but we are here to welcome passengers back and ensure their journey through YLW is as easy, stress-free and safe as possible,” said airport director Sam Samaddar.

“Whether passengers are travelling this month or later this year, we want them to know that we are committed to doing our part to keep travellers and airport employees healthy.”

The new safety measures include:

  • Asking everyone who enters the terminal to sanitize their hands
  • Requesting passengers say goodbye to friends and family outside the terminal
  • Advising arriving passengers to collect their baggage and immediately exit the building
  • Adding more than 30 hand sanitizer stations

READ MORE: TOTA and Community Futures join forces to support Okanagan businesses amid COVID-19

On July 3, masks or face coverings became mandatory for travellers and employees in the public areas of the terminal. In addition to these new measures, YLW will continue existing safeguards in the terminal, which include frequent sanitizing of high touch-point areas, plexiglass barriers around customer service areas, signage to encourage physical distancing and implementing distancing controls for employees to remain two metres apart.

READ MORE: Peachland photographer thankful for community support

YLW anticipates an increase in passenger traffic in July, as B.C. residents start to explore the province and as we welcome more visitors to the Okanagan. In July, approximately 14 daily domestic departures will be on the schedule – still down significantly from the daily average of 48 in July 2019.

YLW is regularly reviewing and adapting its existing safety measures and processes to combat COVID-19 and will continue to work closely with industry experts and health and government officials as the situation with COVID-19 evolves. Ensuring passengers feel safe and confident when traveling will be an essential part of the airport’s recovery from COVID-19.

To learn more about what YLW is doing to help passengers travel with confidence, visit ylw.kelowna.ca/WelcomeBack

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Air Travel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010
Next story
Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Just Posted

Revelstoke cancer support group in need of support

The group provides funds for people undergoing cancer treatments

Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The driver and passenger of one vehicle died at the scene

BC Coroners Service: 50 people have died of overdoses in Nelson, Castlegar, Trail since 2010

Nelson has already had three fatal overdoses in 2020

COVID-19 motivates Revelstoke couple to start farming

Owners say First Light Farm will strengthen local food production

Revelstoke community helps those stranded during 30 hour Highway 1 closure

The closure west of the city was due to flooding

B.C. records 31 new cases, six deaths over three days due to COVID-19

There are 166 active cases in B.C., 16 people in hospital

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

Cases surging in the U.S. have B.C. officials hoping the border stays shut all summer

Kelowna International Airport implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

96-year-old woman scales B.C. butte with help of family, friends

‘I did as I was told and I enjoyed every minute of it’

Parallel crises: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

Part 1: Officials say isolation, toxic drug supply, CERB, contributing to crisis

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Canadians with disabilities disproportionately hit by COVID-19 pandemic

More than four out of 10 British Columbians aged 70 and up have various disabilities

Most Read