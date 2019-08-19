Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Normal operations have resumed following note of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane

Emergency crews rushed to the Kelowna International Airport at 2:06 p.m. on Monday after a suspicious item was reported on board a WestJet flight awaiting departure.

Nine units were paged to respond to the incident.

A command was established on scene at the airport, but moments after it was staged, backup was told to stand down.

YLW officials said in a public statement the threat was deemed non-credible.

Kelowna RCMP continue to work alongside airport officials to investigate a suspicious item discovered on board the empty WestJet aircraft.

The plane was being prepared for departure from the Kelowna International Airport when RCMP were notified of a suspicious occurrence on board at around 2:16 p.m.

“Airport officials evacuated the aircraft as a precaution and called in emergency crews,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “Although police do not believe the item poses a threat, RCMP plan to conduct a precautionary search of the aircraft to ensure public safety.”

By 3 p.m., all normal airport operations were resumed.

READ MORE: Bomb threat at Kelowna International Airport deemed ‘not credible’

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

READ MORE: RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke at stop
Next story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Just Posted

Balu Pass closed in Glacier National Park

The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Junior B hockey starts again later this month, how are the Doug Birk teams looking?

The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year

Highway 1 road construction continues, high 26 today

Revelstoke roads, weather and wildfires update

Motorcyclist involved in Westside Road crash

Air ambulance assists while motorists face lengthy delays

Second cannabis store in the works for Revelstoke

City Council approved a development variance permit for Revelsmoke Aug. 13

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Normal operations have resumed following note of a suspicious item on board a WestJet plane

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke at stop

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31 and was thought to be hitchhiking in the Vernon area

South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

Community members thank Eagle Bluff firefighters through Tim Hortons donations

Most Read