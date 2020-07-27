(RCMP photo of police boat)

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

A Kelowna man was arrested in the South Okanagan, Sunday evening, after he allegedly fired several rounds of ammunition into Osoyoos Lake.

RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident.

According to Sgt. Jason Bayda, RCMP received a report of a man on a boat near White Sands Beach discharging several rounds from a firearm into the water.

“The man was described to be in a dark coloured boat with a white stripe and dark coloured top,” said Bayda.

Officers were able to locate the boat and the driver, and also seized a folding 9mm rifle.

The 47-year-old Kelowna man was arrested and released pending further investigation. He faces potential charges under the firearms act.

Although the lake was quite busy, police have only heard from one witness to this event.

“We know others must have witnessed this,” said Bayda. “We are asking any other witnesses to this reckless incident to please contact the Osoyoos RCMP.”

The Osoyoos RCMP can be reached at 250-495-7236.

