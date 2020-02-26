Shawn Bell, 33, is facing charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000, disguise with intent and possession of break and enter tools. (File)

Kelowna man arrested after all-night crime spree

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing seven charges for incidents committed within a 24-hour span

A string of Central Okanagan crimes within a 24-hour span has landed a Kelowna resident in police custody.

Shawn Bell, 33, is facing charges of break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, obstruct a peace officer, mischief, possession of stolen property under $5000, disguise with intent and possession of break and enter tools.

On Feb. 19 just after 10:00 p.m., a resident of Pandosy Street in Kelowna reported that he had interrupted a man breaking into his studio behind his residence. The man had fled the area in a stolen grey Tahoe.

The victim reported that several paintings and personal items were stolen in the break and enter.

Hours later at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, Kelowna RCMP was notified that someone was breaking into vehicles on Chapman Place in Kelowna. Officers flooded the area but the suspect fled in the same stolen Tahoe.

The man then made his way to West Kelowna, where at 6 a.m. RCMP responded to a residential break and enter on Lynden Road. An unknown person had entered the residence and stolen numerous items including a laptop, jewelry, personal items, and a Ford F150.

By 9:30 a.m. he had made his way back across the bridge, where a Broadway Avenue resident returned home to find two people in her backyard. They fled in a blue Ford F150. The resident advised they had broken into her shed and stolen three bikes and some tools.

Then, at 3 p.m., it was time for a trip to the mall, where a security guard observed a suspicious-looking man parked in a blue F150 in the parking lot. Officers immediately flooded the area and were able to take the male into custody.

Property and evidence gathered both at the scene of the arrest and the scenes of the crimes tied the arrested man to the offences.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

RCMP

