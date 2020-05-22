Kelowna man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at driver

Police said the man pointed a gun at a driver and damaged a taxi

Kelowna RCMP arrested a man after they received a weapons complaint on the evening of May 21.

According to a release, police responded to a complaint just after 5:30 p.m. of a man in a white car allegedly pointing a gun at another driver near Banks Road and Enterprise Way.

A short time later, a taxi driver reported that a man in a white car damaged his cab with a machete while he was parked in the 2600-block of Enterprise Way.

The man fled the scene in his white car.

Police were able to locate the vehicle near the Rutland Community Policing Office, and the 25-year-old Kelowna man was taken into custody.

“This is not believed to be an act of random violence,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“Regardless, this was an extremely dangerous incident, and it is fortunate no one was injured.”

The man has now been released on strict conditions and will appear in court at a later date. RCMP said the matter will be submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To give an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Okanagan pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

