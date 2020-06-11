Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

A 25-year-old man was arrested after fleeing from the cops along Westside Road in a vehicle previously stolen from the Vernon area Wednesday, June 10, 2020. (RCMP photo)

A report of a possibly impaired driver led to a run from police along Westside Road, and ultimately the arrest of a 25-year-old man from Kelowna Wednesday afternoon.

On June 10 around 12:30 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received word of a black pick-up truck being driven erratically on Westside Road. When provided with the license plate, officers confirmed the vehicle had been stolen from the Vernon area the day before.

Officers from the North Rural RCMP located the vehicle stopped on a rural road off Westside Road. When the officers approached the vehicle, the driver disregarded their directions and took off at a high speed.

The police officer immediately advised the RCMP Southeast District Operations Centre of the description and last known direction of the pick-up truck.

“At the time of the radio transmission, RCMP Air Services were in flight and advised they were in the area,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “The pilot was able to maintain a visual on the truck as it drove southbound on Westside Road toward West Kelowna and provided regular updates to police officers on the ground on its location.”

Officers from West Kelowna, including a police dog unit, were informed of the truck’s direction and successfully deployed a spike belt on Westside Road. The vehicle was brought to a halt at Nancee Way.

With his vehicle disabled, the single occupant was brought into custody without further incident and no resulting injuries.

The 25 year old man from Kelowna is facing numerous criminal charges including possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and breach of probation.

Brendan Shykora

