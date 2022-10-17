Central Alberta RCMP (Advocate file photo)

Kelowna man busted going 160 km/h over speed limit in Alberta

The driver was caught going 270 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone

A Kelowna man was caught going well over the speed limit in Alberta, last month.

An RCMP officer conducting traffic enforcement spotted a white sports car travelling towards them at an extremely high rate of speed on Highway 1 near Hermitage Road in Rocky View County.

According to RCMP, the 2011 Porsche 911 was recorded travelling 270 km/h in a posted 110 km/h zone.

Michael Peterec, 36, was charged with dangerous driving and will be in Cochrane Provincial Court on Dec. 13.

The portion of highway where Peterec was allegedly speeding is an area where police find drivers often go well over the posted limit. Alberta RCMP has increased patrols in the area to address this issue.

