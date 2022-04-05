Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn (Facebook)

Kelowna man charged with homicide in UBCO security guard’s death

22-year-old Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn of Kelowna is to appear in court April 6

  • Apr. 5, 2022 4:00 p.m.
  • News

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a UBC Okanagan security guard.

On Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault in one of the university buildings. A man working at the university allegedly attacked a security guard resulting in her death.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, is facing one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court April 6.

“This has been a difficult few weeks for the community in the aftermath of the tragic events of February 26,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, investigative service officer for the Kelowna RCMP.

“The response in support (of) the woman’s family has been remarkable. I would like to thank the Kelowna Serious Crimes Unit and the first responders for their work to bring this case before the court.”

The victim was identified as Harmandeep Kaur, a 24-year-old woman who moved to Canada six years ago.

Kaur had been granted her permanent residency just three weeks prior to the devastating attack.

READ MORE: UBCO homicide victim new resident to Canada

READ MORE: Vigil held at UBCO for homicide victim

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

OkanaganRCMPUBC

Previous story
B.C. police watchdog calls for more funding to combat staffing shortage
Next story
Penticton man critically injured after being crushed in large recycling truck compactor

Just Posted

Alexandra Luxmoore and Maeve Macleod of the Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club took home gold in the U16-18 Girls Team Sprint event at the Cross-Country Ski Nationals in Whistler. (Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club)
Revelstoke skiers take home gold at Cross-Country Ski Nationals

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card scanned on entry to a restaurant, a requirement since the fall of 2021. The restriction is being lifted as of April 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card no longer required as of April 8

Surrey’s Dalton MacGillivray in action with Delta Ice Hawks, who host the Cyclone Taylor Cup from April 7-10. (Photo: Facebook.com/Delta-Ice-Hawks)
Delta hosts B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams for Cyclone Taylor Cup, starting Thursday

The ministry of environment has stopped short of adopting the Okanagan Basin Water Board recommendation of mandatory watercraft inspections for detection of invasive mussels. (File photo)
Province rejects mandatory watercraft invasive mussel inspections