Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

Prosecutors have approved a murder charge against a Kelowna man who was the subject of a brief RCMP manhunt earlier this week.

Lorence Earl Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a May 30 incident that resulted in the death of Thomas Chadwick.

Police attended a home at Sexsmith and Adams roads around 10 p.m. that night after Chadwick was found dead at the home.

Subsequently, RCMP issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Williams. A tip eventually led to his apprehension and arrest.

According to RCMP, Williams and the victim knew each other.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on June 8.

Editor’s note: This story was updated on June 3 with the name of the deceased, Thomas Chadwick.

