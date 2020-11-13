A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)

Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

A 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area has died following a collision on Highway 97 North this morning (Nov. 13).

The incident, which took place in the 8000-block of Hwy. 97 North near Commonwealth Road, involved three vehicles.

READ MORE: Highway 97 reopened after serious crash: RCMP

It is currently under investigation by RCMP Municipal Traffic Services and BC Coroners Service.

RCMP has confirmed the incident involved a northbound black Toyota passenger vehicle, which collided with a southbound red GMC pickup truck, and a southbound white Chevrolet pickup truck.

The black Toyota was heavily damaged.

“Despite the best efforts of bystanders and emergency responders, the driver of the black Toyota, a 26-year-old man from the Kelowna area, was pronounced deceased at the scene,” states an RCMP release.

Drivers of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries and all were cooperative with RCMP. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

Road conditions appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police, or have dash-cam footage of travelling on Highway 97 North between Lake Country and Kelowna on Nov. 13 around the time of the collision, please contact Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Services at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: RCMP catch alleged bank robber in Rutland

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fatal collision

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again
Next story
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
‘Not a milestone to celebrate’: Interior Health surpasses 1,000 total cases

Interior Health has recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 for Friday

This morning in Revelstoke. Up to 20 cm of snow is expected. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Updated: Snowfall warning for Revelstoke area; Highway 1 reopens

Up to 20 cm expected

road closed
Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke; detour available

DriveBC is reporting poor road conditions

The character Jason dawns this mask in the 1981 horror classic Friday the 13th Part 2. (Contributed)
Friday the 13th: A brief history and look at its significance

Capital News takes a look at some of the craziest things to ever happen on Friday the 13th

Cases of COVID-19 are recorded based on where the person lives, not where they work or where the test was done. (File photo)
No October COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke residents

BC CDC records cases based on place of residence

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 wave continues with 617 new cases

Lower Mainland restrictions aimed at bending curve down

When a senior client couldn't leave his car for a haircut because of mobility issues, Jesse Blades of Lumby's Beauty and the Barber brought her clippers to his car Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Francis Cooney/Facebook)
Okanagan senior gets drive-thru haircut

Lumby’s Jesse Blades brought the clippers to the car for her client with mobility issues

(Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kelowna long-term care home

One staff member has tested positive for the virus. So far, no long-term care residents.

Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID-19: North Okanagan parents want arena access as minor hockey resumes

Rink occupancy is limited to 50 people during the pandemic, leaving no room for spectators

Gill and Dave McIntosh on their wedding day. (Submitted photo)
Baby delivered early after Abbotsford mom becomes critically ill with COVID-19

GoFundMe campaign underway to help couple with expenses

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

The federal government is investing $2.3 million to learn more about the impacts of plastic pollution on the natural environment and human health. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Fed offers $2.3 million for plastics-based scientific research

Announcement made during Vancouver’s virtual Zero Waste Conference

(MoneyforCoffee/Pixabay photo)
Free stuff: Shuswap mom hopes to get people upcycling

Shuswap Upcycle offers way to find new homes for unwanted items

A Kelowna-area man has died after a collision this morning in the 8000 block of Highway 97 North in Kelowna. (Facebook)
Kelowna man dies following Hwy 97 collision

Crash north of Kelowna this morning involved three vehicles

Most Read