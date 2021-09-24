(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Kelowna man facing a number of charges after allegedly assaulting 2 people

35-year-old Brady Dolphin attacked two strangers before attempting to break into one of their homes

A Kelowna man is facing a number of charges after allegedly attacking two strangers while attempting to break into a residence on Wednesday (Sept. 22).

Just before 3:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a 911 call on Coronation Street, where officers attended and located an injured 66-year-old man who told police that he heard his neighbour screaming for help. When the elder man went into his neighbour’s backyard, 35-year-old Brady Dolphin allegedly attacked him.

Mounties then located the 40-year-old female victim, who said she was in her backyard when Dolphin — who was not known to the victim — attacked her and attempted to choke her before trying to get into her house.

According to Mounties, the woman fled into a nearby building but was followed by Dolphin. She found refuge in a neighbour’s yard until police arrived. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dolphin was located in the area and was arrested without incident. He has been remanded in custody and faces charges of aggravated assault, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, and break and enter. His charges have been approved by the BC Prosecution Service and are now before the court.

