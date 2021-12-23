A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

A man was found dead in Kelowna on Dec.21 (file photo)

Kelowna man found dead in trailer from possible carbon monoxide exposure

The 63-year-old man likely died from carbon monoxide exposure

A man was found dead in his trailer on Lougheed Rd. on Tuesday.

The man likely died of carbon monoxide poisoning, say Kelowna RCMP.

When conducting a wellness check on Dec. 21, RCMP found the 63-year-old man dead, with a propane stove still burning in his trailer.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death.

Kelowna RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are now warning the public to be aware of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

One of the best ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning is to install smoke and CO alarms in the home, avoid running vehicles, fueled engines, gas or charcoal grills indoors, and ensures vents for dryers, furnaces, stoves and fireplaces are clear of snow build up.

READ MORE: Why your travel essentials should include packing a carbon monoxide detector

READ MORE: 40 models of gas furnaces pose potential carbon monoxide risk, Technical Safety B.C. says

carbon monoxideCity of Kelowna

Previous story
Some of the storylines the NHL missing two Olympics has cost hockey
Next story
Liberals delay new regulations to lower price of medicines in Canada

Just Posted

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

Highway 1 crash (@michaeljrobach)
Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden closed for avalanche control

Highway 1 in Revelstoke is closed until 4 p.m. Dec. 23, as one Vernon motorist trying to make his way home for Christmas discovered. (Ben Boha photo)
No weather warnings for Okanagan, yet, but preparedness urged

Alert for snowy conditions on Highway 97 (Jen Zielinski - Black Press)
Avoid travel on Coquihalla and Highway 3 unless you have flying reindeer