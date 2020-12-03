A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

A Kelowna man left paralyzed and without work after a motorcycle crash is pleading to the public for help.

It’s been over six months since Steven Margetts was involved in a serious collision which would change his life. On May 18, Margetts and friends were riding their dirt bikes on a series of trails outside Hope.

Riding fast out front of his group, he lost control, launching off the trail in fifth gear. Flying down the mountainside, he crashed face-first into a boulder, before tumbling down the slope and stopping in a creek. A friend close by noticed him and was able to call for help, however, Margetts couldn’t move.

“Blood was filling up my lungs from all the facial breaks, but I decided I wasn’t dying on that trail,” he said.

“I didn’t know at the time by my spine was broken in three areas, broken ribs and several breaks in my face. I needed help fast.”

Emergency services airlifted Margetts to Vancouver General Hospital, where a 13-hour emergency face surgery was performed. He had broken his two eye-sockets, upper and lower jaw, both mandibles, nose in several places and also fractured the back of his skull upon impact.

He had also broken his spine in three areas, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

READ MORE: B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Since then, he has been in recovery. Most recently, the Kelowna man underwent a successful nerve transfer surgery on Nov. 18, to allow more use of his hands and arms. This is expected to take up to nine months to heal.

A GoFundMe has been started in an attempt to assist Margetts with increased costs and absence from work. Before this life-changing accident, he worked as a carpenter, building homes from foundation to finish.

“I would love to continue building as it is my passion… Not working for six months has been difficult financially, but I am determined to be successful after this setback.”

Margetts, who said he wouldn’t let anyone else create a fundraiser for him, published this story on his GoFundMe page at its creation three days ago (Nov. 30). He is seeking funds to make his home wheelchair friendly and afford medical equipment.

So far, about $4,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised.

To view the GoFundMe, click here. To search for the fundraiser, look up ‘Help Steve get back on his feet again’ on GoFundMe.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Lake Country following crash

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes
Next story
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, Chief Medical Health Officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
‘People need to start listening’: IH top doc combats COVID-19 misconceptions

Dr. Albert de Villiers says light at the end of the tunnel will grow in step with people’s adherence to PHO guidance

Begbie View Elementary has put together a cookbook of 187 recipes from the student and staff community to help fundraise for a natural playground. (Submitted)
New Revelstoke cook launched to raise funds for local school

The recipe book is a fundraiser for a natural playground at Begbie View Elementary

The Stuff the Cruiser event sees people fill an RCMP vehicle with donations for the local food bank. (File Photo)
Revelstoke invited to cram RCMP cruiser with donations for local food bank

It will be a no-contact event

A laboratory technician holds a dose of a COVID-19 novel coronavirus vaccine candidate that’s ready for trial on monkeys at the National Primate Research Center of Thailand. (Mladen Antonov - AFP)
Update: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections, 4 in ICU

570 cases are active; 18 in hospital, 4 in intensive care

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

There have been 46 cases of COVID-19 in the community

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Another 694 diagnosed with COVID-19 in B.C. Thursday

Three more health care outbreaks, 12 deaths

Margaret Holm
HOLM: Better Bicycle Lanes

Margaret Holm writes about solutions to global warming

The newly opened Switzmalph Child Care Centre at Salmon Arm offers culturally enriched programs featuring the Secwépemc culture but is open to children of all heritages. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Switzmalph Child Care Centre shares culture with Shuswap community

New daycare at Salmon Arm offers Secwépemc culturally enriched programs to children of all heritages

Man walking in the winter downtown.
Dyer: The role of air tightness testing in energy efficiency

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Are we really “all in this together?”

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

A private retail non-medical cannabis store has been proposed for the Mall at Piccadilly. The application will go to Salmon Arm Council’s planning meeting for a referral on Dec. 7. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Retail cannabis store proposed for Salmon Arm’s Mall at Piccadilly

Application to come to council’s planning meeting on Monday, Dec. 7.

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
North Okanagan robbery suspect leaves empty handed, and gets caught

Armed suspect demanded cash and lottery tickets from Vernon Street business

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Most Read