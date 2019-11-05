Kelowna man pleads guilty to child porn charges

A Kelowna man has pleaded guilty to one of two charges against him in relation to child pornography.

Terry Krock appeared in B.C. Supreme Court, Tuesday morning, to face one charge of importing/distributing child porn and one count of possession of child porn — the latter of which he pleaded guilty to.

Krock admitted to being in possession of child porn between Jan. 2010 and June 2017, and will undergo a psychiatric assessment report before being sentenced.

At the end of sentencing, the Crown will enter a stay of proceedings on the second count, essentially dropping the charge.

Krock’s next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9 to fix a date for sentencing.

