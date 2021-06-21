People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)

Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215

“Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

National Indigenous Peoples Day in Kelowna started with a walk to remember and honour the children who died while they were attending residential schools.

Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society’s executive director Edna Terbasket said it’s not meant to be sombre or dark, but was a way for those still dealing with intergenerational trauma caused by the school system, to find peace.

“Those little ones from Kamloops, when they’re uncovered and returned to their home, (I hope) that their families and themselves will find peace,” she said.

“Right now, they’re little lost souls hovering and not understanding what happened to them, but now I hope they finally find peace.”

The walk began about 10 a.m. June 21, from Parkinson Recreation Centre, going over the overpass and then coming down to Sutherland Avenue, and back up along Harvey Avenue through Richter Street, then back again to the recreation centre.

It was a well-attended walk, with approximately one hundred people joining. Terbasket said she was glad to see all of the people who came out to support the Indigenous community, as well as those who came out to learn more about this recent tragic discovery and how it has reopened wounds.

The walk was followed by singing, drumming, dancing, and some speeches from local Elders, and other Indigenous community leaders.

Representatives from the Kelowna RCMP attended the event, offering words of support for the event, saying that they look forward to working with the Syilx Okanagan community and learning more from its Elders.

Terbasket said she hopes people will become more aware and more open to learning about the past of the Indigenous Peoples in Canada and the ongoing inequities between the Indigenous and Canadians. But above all, she said she hopes that today paves the way for moving forward and healing.

“My mother said those children were meant to be found. Now, Canada can’t hide that, Canada can’t sweep it under the rug and say ‘it didn’t happen’,” she said.

“Let’s be honest and truthful. Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

READ MORE: First Nations, political leaders mark Indigenous Peoples Day, recognizing dark truths

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday
Next story
Former Kamloops security gaurd wants job back after kicking incident caught on video

Just Posted

Painted turtles can be found in Revelstoke near Williamson Lake and the airport. (Beverley Harding photo)
Slow down for turtles Revelstoke

Painted turtles are blue-listed, meaning it’s vulnerable

Nakusp and Area Community Forest intends to do selective logging on Box Mountain as part of wildfire mitigation work. Photo: Nakusp and Area Community Forest
LETTER: Save Box Mountain in Nakusp from logging

The mountain has been under threat before and it’s time to save it again, said the letter

A view of Revelstoke from Nels Knickers at Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (Review file photo)
No new COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

Approximately 81 per cent of adults above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine

National Indigenous Peoples Day is June 21 in Canada. (Government of Canada photo)
Revelstoke Women’s Shelter Society acknowledges Indigenous Peoples Day

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
BC Liberal leadership candidate condemns ‘senseless violence’ of Okanagan church fires

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says reconciliation isn’t about revenge for past tragedies

A coroner’s inquest will be taking place at the Capitol Theatre in Port Alberni for the next week. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Teen B.C. mom who died following police custody recalled as ‘friend to many’

Police sent Jocelyn George to hospital after intoxication had gone ‘beyond the realm’ of normal detox

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 2020, file photo, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Nassib on Monday, June 21, 2021, became the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib announced the news on Instagram, saying he was not doing it for the attention but because “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay

More than a dozen NFL players have come out as gay after their careers were over

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Photograph By MICHAEL POTESTIO.KTW
Former Kamloops security gaurd wants job back after kicking incident caught on video

Rick Eldridge quit when a video surfaced of him kicking a man outside a facility for homeless

People participated in a walk to honour the 215 children found at a former Kamloops residential school, as well as residential school survivors. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Kelowna marks National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with walk to remember Kamloops 215

“Let’s speak the truth and deal with the truth, and heal.”

COVID-19 daily cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day moving average to June 17, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections drop to 90 on Sunday, 45 Monday

Pandemic spread dwindles as 77% of adults receive vaccine

(Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Curtailing attempts at scams

The true total of losses from all scams and frauds could be much higher than the figures on file

Most Read