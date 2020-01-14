Kelowna middle school reportedly on lockdown

Information about the news came in on Tuesday morning

Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna is reportedly in lockdown (Photo courtesy of Google Images)

Reports on social media indicate Glenrosa Middle School in Kelowna may be in lockdown.

Reports began to surface on Facebook Tuesday morning around 11:45 a.m.

The school district and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Police are reportedly searching the neighbourhood with a canine unit and the RCMP helicopter is circling the Glenrosa area.

A Capital News reporter is enroute to the scene.

