KLO Leadership students gave tours of the school’s wellness walk and modular farm to public officials, media, and younger students during Green Day at École KLO Middle School earlier this year. (Contributed)

Kelowna middle schoolers embrace modular farming

Students at École KLO Middle School will be growing their learning alongside food in a state-of-the-art modular vertical farming system.

The system combines hydroponic technology with precision climate controls to enable aspiring young farmers to grow fresh produce.

“We are proud of our students and educators who embraced a green philosophy and brought this project to life,” said Ashley Ragoonaden, principal at École KLO Middle School.

“When we teach students both knowledge and practical skills around global issues, they gain confidence in their abilities, and we empower them to become engaged global citizens.”

The KLO Green Team of educators is led by teacher Karla Lockwood, whose enthusiasm has students excited to learn about sustainable living and environmental education throughout the school, including Indigenous land-based learning, recycling programs, care for Fascieux Creek, and the Wellness Walk pathway.

“When we hear Greta Thunberg asking world leaders, ‘How dare you look away?’ we are inspired to look for how we can develop young leaders who look forward,” said Lockwood.

“Our goal with the modular farm project is to give students the tools and information to help communities create efficient food systems.”

With the support of a grant from President’s Choice Children’s Charity, the school purchased a plug-and-play container farm from Canadian company The Growcer last year.

